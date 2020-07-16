PYSO, ep. 61: Heart-health expert Mike Lepp on cycling’s impacts

In 1996, Bobby Julich thought his career was over – as it was just beginning to take off – because of a heart arrhythmia.

Instead, George Hincapie introduced him to cardiologist Mike Lepp, he had a heart ablation procedure, and went on to have a very successful career.

In the wake of the untimely death of young Belgian rider Niels De Vriendt (VDM), Mike joins Bobby and Gus Morton to talk about various personal instances of how cycling can exacerbate heart issues, and what can be done about it.

Mike Lepp is currently the senior athletic advisor to Joe Gibbs Racing in NASCAR, but his involvement in sports physiology and heart health goes back decades to his time as director of a cardiology clinic for many years in the 1980s.