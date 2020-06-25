PYSO, ep. 58: Keeping cool with Trek-Segafredo’s Steven de Jongh

As racing returns to the real world with the Slovenian national championship and Gus returns to the indoors after a week of bikepacking in the desert, Bobby and Gus cover the virtual racing at the Joe Martin Stage Race.

Also, Gus’s brother Lachlan Morton is an absolute madman! Gus gives us his inside scoop on Lachlan Everesting not once but twice in one week to set the world record.

Hear all about these stories and listen to an exclusive interview with director Steven de Jongh of Trek-Segafredo. We talk to Steven about his calm, cool demeanor, and how his recovery from tragedy at a young age perhaps lead to his approach to directing and life.

It’s time to Put Your Socks On.