PYSO, ep. 57: Tyler Farrar on his old life as a ProTour sprinter and his new life as a firefighter

Which is harder: racing for the win in the grand tours, or working as a firefighter? Listen to former top pro Tyler Farrar, who has done both.

This week on Put Your Socks On, coach Bobby Julich is joined by special guest host Christian Vande Velde, who raced with Farrar on Slipstream-Garmin, a team that redefined American racing at the highest levels.

Christian and Bobby talk with Tyler about his early career – from racing as a junior and pro domestically to going to Cofidis and then Slipstream – how he dealt with the loss of his close friend and training partner Wouter Weylandt, his recovery from COVID-19 and much more.