PYSO, ep. 50: Ineos boss on the team helping to distribute hand sanitizer

How is the biggest team in the world dealing with the global coronavirus lockdown? Well, they’ve been doing a few things – including pivoting to distributing huge volumes of hand sanitizer to hospitals in conjunction with their sponsor Ineos.

Ineos team boss David Brailsford comes on the show to talk about how the riders, the coaches, and the support staff have been collaborating, training, and racing over the internet — and helping create value in new ways.

Ineos owner and chairman Jim Ratcliffe told Brailsford that he wanted to produce a million bottles of hand sanitizer a month and supply that to the frontline workers in hospitals, using the well-oiled logistics of the cycling team to handle some of the distribution.

“Everybody has been involved, and they’ve done a brilliant job and it’s quite a satisfying thing to be involved in,” Brailsford said.