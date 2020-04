PYSO, ep. 46: Saint Motel drummer Greg Erwin talks cycling

Just like music can improve a cyclist's life, cycling can improve a musician's life. Greg Erwin testifies how.

How about some rock and roll?

Greg Erwin is the drummer for Saint Motel, and a buddy of Taylor Phinney. He joins Bobby and Gus to talk about how he got into cycling, and how bringing a bike on tour keeps him healthy mentally and physically.

Also, Gus weighs in on the 21/90 rule for establishing habits.