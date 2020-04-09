PSYO, ep. 47: How can cycling better organize itself?

Brendan Schwab, head of the World Players Association, talks about how athletes can get a seat at the table for organizing sport.

What role does sport play in a pandemic? And more importantly, what role will it play in a post-pandemic world?

Bobby and Gus ask the head of the World Players Association, Brendan Schwab, these questions and more.

Bobby says the world of cycling has no overarching organization. “There’s no alliances, there’s no loyalties. And that just has to change.”

Bobby, Gus, and Brandon discuss how that could be improved.

Brendan also shares the WPA’s eight guiding principles for sport to help society deal with COVID-19.