Podcast: Why The Mid South matters as the first Monument of Gravel

In 2020, VeloNews created the Monuments of Gravel by polling elite gravel racers and race organizers for their top five picks of the most import gravel races. The Mid South, put on by Bobby Wintle in Stillwater, Oklahoma, was a near-unanimous selection, as were Unbound Gravel, SBT GRVL, and BWR California. The fifth Monument, Rebecca’s Private Idaho, was decided in a reader vote.

This year, some 2,500 people signed up for one of the many events at The Mid South. Betsy Welch and Ben Delaney were among them, and on this podcast they discuss why The Mid South is such an important event in the North American gravel scene.