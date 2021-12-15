Become a Member

Podcast: The 21 biggest stories of 2021

Wout a year.

What a year it’s been! From the first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes (finally!) to the ban of the supertuck (on April Fool’s Day, no less) to Wout van Aert hitting a Tour de France triple (mountain stage, time trial, Champs Élysées final sprint), this season was a wild ride.

Listen in as the full VeloNews European contingent of Andrew Hood, Sadhbh O’Shea, and Jim Cotton join Ben Delaney to count down the 21 biggest cycling stories of 2021.

