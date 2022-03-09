Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Spring Forward Sale

30% off Outside+ membership. Unlock all members only articles.

Join Now

Culture

Podcast: Tadej at Strade, Tour de France on Netflix

Step aside Monuments — Strade Bianche is more enjoyable to watch than many of the more prestigious one-day events.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

VeloNews editor in chief Daniel Benson got a scoop on Netflix’s planned docu-series on the 2022 Tour de France, including the eight teams that will be showcased. Daniel walks us through how the series could come together, and what it will mean for fans and the teams.

But first, Jim Cotton and host Ben Delaney catch up on the highlights and hot takes from Strade Bianche, from Tadej Pogačar’s dominant performance to the ongoing debate on gravel’s place in professional road racing.

Strade Bianche is a relatively new race on the pro scene, certainly a baby amongst the Monuments like Paris-Roubaix and Milano-Sanremo. But where does it rank in our hearts? Jim and Ben boot a number of Monuments out of the way in their lists to make room for Strade.

Stay On Topic

promo logo