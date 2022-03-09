Podcast: Tadej at Strade, Tour de France on Netflix

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

VeloNews editor in chief Daniel Benson got a scoop on Netflix’s planned docu-series on the 2022 Tour de France, including the eight teams that will be showcased. Daniel walks us through how the series could come together, and what it will mean for fans and the teams.

But first, Jim Cotton and host Ben Delaney catch up on the highlights and hot takes from Strade Bianche, from Tadej Pogačar’s dominant performance to the ongoing debate on gravel’s place in professional road racing.

Strade Bianche is a relatively new race on the pro scene, certainly a baby amongst the Monuments like Paris-Roubaix and Milano-Sanremo. But where does it rank in our hearts? Jim and Ben boot a number of Monuments out of the way in their lists to make room for Strade.