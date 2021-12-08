Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get All Access Outside+

Get 25% off during our Best Of The Year sale

Join Now

Culture

Podcast: Pro holidays and UCI Champions League winner Gavin Hoover

We catch up with Tokyo Olympian Gavin Hoover in Portugal to talk about the UCI's new format of super-condensed, fan-friendly racing.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

If you could go anywhere in the world to ride right now, where would it be? For Olympic gold medalist Annemiek van Vleuten, that answer is sunny Colombia. And while Ineos Grenadiers are in Mallorca and Deceuninck-Quick-Step heads to Calpe, other riders head to some unusual retreats. Sadhbh O’Shea and Ben Delaney discuss who is going where, and why.

American Tokyo Olympian Gavin Hoover just won the men’s endurance competition at the inaugural UCI Track Champions League, which had him and the other track stars traveling from Mallorca to Lithuania to London to race in front of sold-out crowds. We catch up with him in Portugal to talk about this new format of super-condensed, fan-friendly racing.

Stay On Topic

promo logo