Podcast: Pro holidays and UCI Champions League winner Gavin Hoover

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

If you could go anywhere in the world to ride right now, where would it be? For Olympic gold medalist Annemiek van Vleuten, that answer is sunny Colombia. And while Ineos Grenadiers are in Mallorca and Deceuninck-Quick-Step heads to Calpe, other riders head to some unusual retreats. Sadhbh O’Shea and Ben Delaney discuss who is going where, and why.

American Tokyo Olympian Gavin Hoover just won the men’s endurance competition at the inaugural UCI Track Champions League, which had him and the other track stars traveling from Mallorca to Lithuania to London to race in front of sold-out crowds. We catch up with him in Portugal to talk about this new format of super-condensed, fan-friendly racing.