Podcast: Philippe Gilbert on his final year of racing

Philippe Gilbert has had one heck of a career. His wins include worlds, Paris-Roubaix, the Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold, Il Lombardia, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Strade Bianche, and on and on. He’s won stages in all three grand tours. And now, in 2022, he will race for this one last season before retiring.

Can he win the one monument — Milan-Sanremo — that has eluded him? He would love to, of course, but his job there this year will almost certainly be to help his teammate Caleb Ewan.

Andrew Hood interviews Gilbert.