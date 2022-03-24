Become a Member

Culture

Podcast: Matej Mohorič’s MSR-winning power numbers, dropper post, and tactics

Jim Cotton and Ben Delaney break down the key points of MIlan-San Remo, comparing Matej Mohorič's power to that of Mathieu van der Poel.

Matej Mohorič was not the strongest climber or the fastest sprinter at Milan-San Remo. But he was strong enough to bridge the the front group over the decision final Poggio climb. And then, as his race will forever be remember, he dropped his dropper post and the best cyclists in the world on the technical descent and then held off his chasers on the flat 2.2km run-in to the finish.

In this episode, Jim Cotton and Ben Delaney analyze Mohorič’s power numbers at each critical section in comparison to those of Mathieu van der Poel. This power analysis comes courtesy VeloNews training columnist Zach Nehr. Jim and Ben also discuss Mohorič’s tactics at the decisive points of the race, and talk about the specifics of the dropper post he used, how he used it, and whether we will see others using the technology in future races.

