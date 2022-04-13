Podcast: Life Time Grand Prix racers on the gravel/MTB format and their hopes and fears

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Race series are nothing new, but a series that combines cross-country mountain bike and gravel events absolutely is. How will this play out? Will mountain bikers or gravel racers have the advantage overall?

The Life Time Grand Prix series kicked off Saturday at the Sea Otter Classic with the Fuego 80k XC race, and the day before, Betsy Welch sat down with a number of the racers to talk about the six-race series format, their hopes for the events, and what they were nervous about.

Betsy spoke with Kaysee Armstrong and Crystal Anthony of Liv Racing, fresh back from the Cape Epic stage race in South Africa, then spoke to Amity Rockwell and Isabel King, and then finally was joined by Colin Strickland, John Keller and Laurens ten Dam.

Moriah Wilson and Keegan Swenson won the Fuego, slotting them into the overall lead for the points-based series that is calculated on each rider’s top five finishes.