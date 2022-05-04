Podcast: Key takeaways from BWR and Whiskey Off-Road to the Tour de Romandie

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The racing was high-intensity and high-drama around the world last week, from the Belgian Waffle Ride to the Tour de Romandie.

What did we learn from covering these races? Ben Delaney, Betsy Welch, and Daniel Benson talk through the hot spots.

Watching Lauren De Crescenzo win a stage by five minutes and the overall at the Tour of Gila while Mo Wilson won the BWR by 25 minutes has us looking forward to a showdown between these two powerhouses at Unbound Gravel early next month. Speaking of Unbound: Can anybody beat Keegan Swenson?

Daniel was in Switzerland for the Tour de Romandie, where Aleksandr Vlasov executed a TT-to-road bike swap in the final time trial, and blew past jersey-wearer Rohan Dennis to capture the overall. Are these types of stages gimmicks or legitimate racing? Dan and Ben discuss.

And why was Ben hanging out of a car window at BWR? Tune in to this week’s episode of the VeloNews Podcast.