Podcast: Individual pursuit world champion Ashton Lambie’s techniques and lifestyle

This year, American Ashton Lambie set a world record by breaking the four-minute barrier in the individual pursuit in Mexico. Later, at the world championships in France, he toppled world time trial champion Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers, among others, to take the world title in the individual pursuit. And unlike Ganna, who trains with the full support of one of the world’s richest WorldTour teams, Lambie trained on his own — often in a big shed in Montana.

Listen in as he reflects on his exceptional season. And click here to read Lambie’s columns on his training, his techniques, and his trials and tribulations.

Also on this show, we check in with Chef Biju Thomas, who gives us his pro tips on last-minute turkey and stuffing preparation. Thomas has a new VeloKitchen series on Instagram and VeloNews.com, where pro riders offer him a challenge and cooks up something tasty in response — and gives VeloNews subscribers the recipe. Here is all of Chef Biju Thomas‘ recent work, and here are his last-minute turkey tips and stuffing recipe.