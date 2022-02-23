Podcast: Five Ruta Revelations + Pat McCarty interview

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Andrew Hood is just back from Ruta del Sol, and he checks in with five key takeaways about some of the riders and trends for the 2022 season he picked up on while following the race around southern Spain. At Ruta, Andy also caught up with Pat McCarty, who is directing the American team Human Powered Health (formerly Rally Cycling).

Hear Andy’s take on his conversations with 19-year-old American Magnus Sheffield, who won a stage riding in his first year for Ineos Grenadiers.

Andy’s other Ruta revelations involve volcanos, specialized handlebar set-ups, and changes of plans with the impending ‘opening weekend’ of the classics in Belgium.

Tune in to hear them all — plus his interview with American Pat McCarty, who raced for teams from U.S. Postal to Rock Racing before moving into team management.