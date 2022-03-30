Become a Member

Podcast: Biniam Girmay, Flanders favorites, and pro mechanic tips for everyday riders

"I don't like to be the famous guy," Biniam Girmay said after winning Gent-Wevelgem. Well, he's famous now.

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

In winning Gent-Wevelgem, Biniam Girmay made history by becoming the first Black African to win a classic. While he and his team were delighted with the win, Girmay isn’t necessarily comfortable with the limelight.

“I don’t like to be the famous guy,” Girmay said after the race.

Recording in Belgium between Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders, Sadhbh O’Shea and Ben Delaney discuss what Girmay’s win means for cycling, and what it means for the young rider from Eritrea.

Sadhbh and Ben also talk top prospects for the women’s and men’s Tour of Flanders this coming Sunday, where the eagerly awaited battle between Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel has only been enhanced by the presence of Tadej Pogačar on the startline.

And finally, Ben chats with WorldTour mechanic Raf Wittenberg of Human Powered Health about the differences and similarities in gear for pros and everyday riders — not just what they should use but how they should maintain it.

But first, Sadhbh has a musical interlude…

