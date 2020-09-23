Out of the Saddle with Katerina Nash

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Clif Pro Team athlete Katerina Nash has been to four Olympic Games, and two of them weren’t in the summer.

The Czech-born athlete has raced around the world on cross-country skis, a mountain bike, and a cyclocross bike. It’s also important to note how old she was at her first Games in Atlanta in 1996 (19) and at the most recent in Rio in 2016 (39). Nash hasn’t let age dictate her calendar, and she continues to compete at the highest levels of cross-country mountain biking and cyclocross. Last year, she finished third overall in the UCI Cyclocross World Cup rankings.

Nash will likely sit out the 2020 ’cross season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: CXHairs

Nash is also committed to keeping the lines of communication open between athletes and cycling’s governing body. She serves on three different commissions at the UCI, acting as a liaison between athletes and the agency.

As if this wasn’t enough to keep Nash busy, she also has two dogs full of boundless energy and really just likes riding her bike for fun, too.

What was your first bicycle?

My first grown-up bike was Czech brand called Favorit. I would say that it was definitely a rad bike and first one that was brand new and mine. I think we covered some serious ground together. I do remember my first crash on it and how devastating it was at the time.

If you could be anything other than a cyclist what would it be?

Taking care of animals in some sort of way. I could just hang out with dogs most of the days.

What non-cycling object do you treasure the most?

My passport. I like going places and this COVID period made it even more important. Wine would be next. I like sipping wine in the afternoon…

Which living or historical person do you most admire?

I like Madeline Albright (living) and Vaclav Havel (historical).

What is your greatest extravagance?

I’ve gone to the French Laundry once. That was quite an amazing experience and one very tasty meal.

What is your greatest flaw?

Short attention span. Except for outdoors and exercise, I’m very easily distracted.

Nash is a frequent podium finisher at domestic mountain bike races like the Epic Series. Photo: Annie Robbilard

What quality do you most like in a person?

Willingness to help others.

What is your most marked characteristic?

I love my dogs.

What is your favorite film or film character?

Na samote u lesa (Czech movie)

What is your favorite writer or book?

I just finished Where the Crawdads Sing, and that was a great read. I’m sure there are many others, but this one is up there. Becoming by Michelle Obama was really good, too.

What is your favorite musician or band?

Many times I can’t pick just one.

What historical event has had the biggest impact on you?

The Velvet Revolution. I was young, but the door to ultimate freedom opened up, and I’m more than thankful about what followed.