Out Of The Saddle with Jack Bauer

Member Exclusive Become an Active Pass member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Active Pass Already an Active Pass member? Sign In

It is hard to think of New Zealand cyclist Jack Bauer without thinking of his near-miss stage win in the 2014 Tour de France, being caught only in the final meters at the finish into Arles. But since then the 35-year-old has earned a reputation as one of the sports most respected team riders. We caught up with Bauer for an Out of the Saddle interview, and listened to him talk about his first mountain bike, music, and cleaning house.

What Was Your First Bicycle?

Oh, that would have been a green-purple Milazo Crazy Horse — a 21-speed mountain bike that saw it’s fair share of miles, both on and off-road. It was steel, took a real beating, and by the time I was done with it a decade later probably only the frame remained from the original build!

If you could be anything other than a cyclist what would it be?

Probably a construction/landscape gardener/builder — I like the simple life, working with my hands, physical work, I like to build and restore things.

What non-cycling object to you treasure the most?

Standard stuff really, musical instruments and my car. I guess our house and property rank pretty high as well!

Which living or historical person do you most admire?

That’s a difficult one. I’d have to say my father. I try to model my marriage and fatherhood on how he raised our family. So far it seems to be working!

What is your greatest extravagance?

Catalan chocolate croissants. I would consider myself something of a connoisseur at this point.

What is your greatest flaw?

Well, I’m a little OCD when it comes to cleaning and organizing things ’round the house.

What quality do you most like in a person?

Honesty. Definitely honesty.

What is your most marked characteristic?

According to my wife, saying what I think — and saying it too often! I’m working on this…

What is your favorite film or film character?

Oh, that would be the comedian Will Ferrell. Most of his movies I can enjoy any time.

What is your favorite writer or book?

Hergé – the Tintin comics

What is your favorite musician or band?

That’s an evolving question but I would say Geddy Lee and Rush at the moment!

What historical event has had the biggest impact on you?

Meeting my wife I’d say. That fundamentally changes a person, myself for the better I hope!