Out of the Saddle with Fernando Gaviria

Fernando Gaviria is nothing short of an iconoclast in the cycling world. Growing up in a land of climbers, Gaviria focused on track cycling and has become one of the world’s top road sprinters who dreams of riding the cobbles of the great northern classics. One of the pack’s most laid-back cyclists, Gaviria loves hanging out on his family farm. But he also admits to having a certain “bling” factor. We caught up with the amiable 25-year-old for an “Out of the Saddle” interview.

What was your first bicycle?

My father gave me my first bike when I was three or four years old. We still have it at home because it’s the same bike that my brother learned to ride on after I grew out of it.

If you could be anything other than a cyclist what would it be?

Oh, I would have probably done something with horses. I love them ! Where I live in La Ceja, in Colombia, we have stables, and since I was very young, I have always loved being in the stables. I just love being around horses, be it cleaning up after them, training them, or just caring for them. During quarantine I got to spend every day with the animals, it was bliss!

What non-cycling object to you treasure the most?

The stables in my home in Colombia. I just treasure it. And then there my Porsche. It’s really different, but I really like it.

Which living or historical person do you most admire?

There are many. But Max Richeze has been a good colleague and a great friend to me on the road over the years.

What is your greatest extravagance?

I really like to keep my feet on the ground, but also I like the finer things in life. When I race sometimes I wear a 140g gold chain which has diamonds encrusted in it.

What is your greatest flaw?

In the past, it has been not always pushing to get the best out of myself, but I’m working hard to change that!

What quality do you most like in a person?

Sincerity.

What is your most marked characteristic?

Well, I can be quite stubborn sometimes. And I like to win.

What is your favorite musician or band?

Reggaeton music! I just love it!