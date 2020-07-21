Out of the Saddle with Annemiek van Vleuten

Member Exclusive Become an Active Pass member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Active Pass Already an Active Pass member? Sign In

Be it in the classics, time trialing or world’s biggest stage races, no woman has been as dominant in recent years as The Netherlands’ Annemiek van Vleuten.

The world’s number-one ranked rider for two of the past three seasons, van Vleuten dominated the world championships last year with a long solo breakaway, capping off an already stellar season that included victories in the Strade Bianche, Liège-Bastogne-Liège as well as the Giro Rosa.

But who is Annemiek, really?

We at least scratch the surface as participates in our first Out of the Saddle interview, a fun, new, off-beat questionnaire that goes well beyond the bike.

Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images

VeloNews: What was your first bicycle?

Annemiek van Vleuten: It was a Gazelle I think, no actually, I had a red Peugeot race bike that was like fifth-hand or something. I think my parents put me on a bike whenever there was one around. But my first real bike was the Peugeot. It was a race bike, but really for me it was just a bike for going to school.

VN: If you could be anything other than a cyclist what would it be?

AvV: Oh I would have liked to be a doctor or to work somehow in the medical profession, something where I could be really helpful. Otherwise, I just would like to inspire people to go out and do sports and fitness so that they see the social and physical importance of sports.

VN: What non-cycling object to you treasure the most?

AvV: Hmmm, I think that would be the earrings that my father gave me when I was 18 years old. I was wearing them in the world championships, and pretty much all of the important races I have won. They remind me of my father, who died in 2008, and always give me a smile. And when I wear those earrings I know that he is always with me.

VN: Which living or historical person do you most admire?

AvV: That’s easy, my mother. Since my father died, she has always been so positive. She is a powerful woman. She showed me how to keep on enjoying life and staying positive. She keeps smiling and it is never fake.

VN: What is your greatest extravagance?

AvV: All the amount of money I spend on altitude camps in Tenerife. That is for sure my biggest extravagance. I have to spend that if I really want to be in top condition, but it is really expensive for me and a little bit crazy when I think about how much I pay to train in Italy. But it is the only place I can go in altitude when it is cold in Europe, so I just close my eyes and pay.

VN: What is your favorite film or film character?

AvV: Pretty Woman! It just gets better every time I see it. I love the clothing, the styles everything.

VN: What is your favorite musician or band?

AvV: Oh that would be Racoon, a Dutch band, but they also sing in English.

VN: What quality do you most like in a person?

AvV: Persistence. Not giving up!