Molly Cameron on racing as a transgender woman in men’s and women’s events

Molly Cameron is a veteran bike racer who has run a women’s team, put on bike races, and owned and operated a bike shop.

Cameron has been out as a transgender woman for two decades, and has raced at a high level in both the men’s and women’s fields.

The UCI cyclocross pro recently won the Wafer edition of Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas — beating VeloNews Podcast host Ben Delaney and Scott Moninger — and enjoyed the 6.5-mile cyclocross course that was inserted into the end of that race.

On this episode, Cameron and Delaney talk about some of her recent race experiences, her interactions with other racers and officials at events, and her work with the RIDE group she founded as an LGBTQIA+ advocate.

Delaney also checks in with Dan Hughes, four-time winner of Unbound Gravel and owner of Sunflower Outdoor & Bike, which hosted BWR Kansas and Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s Remco Evenepoel and Mattia Cattaneo over the Halloween weekend. Hughes has advised Specialized on the development of its cyclocross and gravel bikes over the years.

