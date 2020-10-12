Lotto-Nike? Groupama-Tommy Hilfiger? Belgian fan imagines creative sponsorship kits for WorldTour teams
Inspired by EF Pro Cycling's sponsorship collaboration with Palace skateboards at the Giro d'Italia, Belgian cycling fan Stijn Dossche imagined other creative sponsorship mashups, and then designed mock-up jerseys to reflect his pairings.
EF Pro Cycling’s innovative cycling kit for the 2020 Giro d’Italia has grabbed the attention of fans across the globe.
The checkerboard kit represents a design collaboration with skateboard brand Palace, and the final design utilized a cartoon duck on the jersey and on the time trial helmet.
One Belgian fan, Stijn Dossche, was inspired by the jersey to jump into a major graphic design project. Dossche envisioned similar sponsorship collaborations between pro teams and mainstream brands, and then created mashup jerseys to reflect these imaginary partnerships. Dossche then released the images on social media on Sunday afternoon, and the cycling world quickly circulated the images.
VeloNews reached out to Dossche, who agreed to allow us to republish his images below:
