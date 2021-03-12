Life Time launches Her Summit, a virtual retreat for women in endurance sports

Life Time, promoter of the Leadville Race Series and Unbound Gravel, is adding another awe-inspiring event to its lineup.

Her Summit is a new virtual retreat for women in endurance sports.

The March 19-21 event is open to all female-identifying athletes interested in learning more about a new sport or a new outdoor activity with a focus on cycling, running, and “getting comfortable with the uncomfortable.” The event also caters to endurance and outdoor veterans who want to hone their skills and gain expert advice from top leaders.

Each day of the summit will begin with a fitness session led by a Life Time health expert, including a mindfulness and wellness session from Life Time Mind, a strength session with Andrea Bruski, and a yoga and meditation session with Jacalyn Rauch. The fitness sessions will be followed by a motivational keynote speaker, and then participants will join panel discussions or breakout sessions on topics such as gear maintenance, health and nutrition, pregnancy and menopause, body acceptance and building confidence in the outdoors.

Her Summit participants will have access to over 30 sessions that cover topics from nutrition to menopause. Photo: Linda Guerette

At the end of each day, participants can engage with one another and unwind during entertainment sessions including wine pairings with Whitney Blue and cocktail making with Cocktail Caravan.

There are more than 30 sessions in total throughout the weekend; some highlights for cyclists include Injury Prevention for Cyclists from Dr. Meg Fisher; Race Day Fueling: Gender vs. Individual Differences presented with Dr. Allen Lim; and Diversifying the Outdoors and Endurance Space, a panel discussion with Rachel Olzer, Rahaf Khatib, Sophia Eugene, and Stephanie Puello, founder and co-leader of Black Girls Do Bike Denver.

A private Facebook group has been set up for registered participants to have the opportunity to ask questions to the presenters ahead of time and build relationships with the rest of the Her Summit community.

Registration is now open for the Her Summit virtual weekend and is priced at $45, which includes access to all sessions and product giveaways. The weekend will kick off at 3 p.m. MST on Friday, March 19 with the final session on Sunday, March 21 at 6:15 p.m. MST. All content will be archived and able to be viewed by registered participants following the weekend. To learn more and to register, visit: www.hersummit.net