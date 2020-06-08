Legion of Los Angeles raises funds to boost diversity in cycling

One of U.S. cycling’s most popular squads is raising cash to fund programs aimed at diversity and inclusion.

Legion of Los Angeles, the California-based team founded by longtime pro Justin Williams, has launched the “Pride of the People – L39ION of Los Angeles” fundraiser on the crowdfunding site gofundme.com. The fundraiser kicked off on Friday with the goal of raising $50,000, and by Monday morning the drive had already brought in $54,600, with donations continuing to roll in.

“We got a lot of requests from our fans asking how they could donate to the cause and help out our team,” the team wrote on its Instagram page. “We have put together a gofundme so if you choose to help you can! We really appreciate everyone trying to help and in the description, we explain exactly what you will be helping with.”

The squad outlined a five-point plan for how it intends to use the funds to promote diversity in cycling. Among the five points is the support of junior programs and riders through grants, a talent camp, and the purchase or donation of equipment.

“We are showing that representation matters from the top of the podium and giving our hearts and souls to bring hope and acceptance to the outdoor world,” the squad wrote on its fundraising page. “The time is now! We are taking control of our own destiny. The team is building a future where everyone is welcome. The reimagining of cycling has started and it has a new face.”

The team’s five-point plan for using the funds is below:

1. Help us amplify the team’s reach and influence in cycling.

2. Expand team infrastructure.

3. Create events/engagements aimed towards boosting diversity awareness in cycling.

4. Spreading information to new participants about the wonderful world of bikes.

5. Supporting junior programs and riders through grants, a talent camp, and equipment needs.