Katie Hall smashes Everesting record on Californian climb

Katie Hall broke the women’s record time for an Everesting challenge this weekend.

Hall completed 28 reps of a 3.7-kilometer, nine percent climb to Bonny Doon, near Santa Cruz, California. The Boels-Dolmans rider’s effort Saturday amassed the official total elevation required of 8,848m in 10 hours, 1 minute, 42 seconds. Hall’s time broke the previous record of 12 hours, 32 minutes set by UK rider Alice Thomson by more than two and a half hours.

Hall rode as part of Rebecca Rusch‘s “Giddy Up For Good” challenge, an event designed to raise money to help in the fight against coronavirus. “Giddy Up For Good” asked people to run or ride to one of a choice of elevation targets, with registration fees and fundraising being donated to the Be Good Foundation.

Hall posted on Instagram earlier this week that it was a last-minute decision to take on the Everesting, saying “I’m not 100% sure I’m gonna make it to that elevation, but I know that money going towards these issues that I care about will motivate me!”

Hall was joined for half of the ride by mountain bike star Kate Courtney.

“I did 15k in just over 5 hours and was exhausted! Meanwhile Katie held that pace for twice as long and crushed the Everesting record in 10 hours,” Courtney wrote on Instagram. “So impressed and proud!! That challenge is no joke.”

Hall’s ride is the latest in a series of Everesting efforts by top riders. Earlier this month, Phil Gaimon set a new record for a men’s Everesting, only to see his time bettered just days later by national mountain bike champion Keegan Swenson, who clocked up the required 8,848m in a time of seven hours 40 minutes. US road champion Ruth Winder and James Picolli have also completed the challenge in recent months.

Hall, 33, has been “sheltering in place” in California through the spring coronavirus shutdown, revealing to VeloNews in March that she was easing back on training and indulging her love of baking.

You can dig into the detail of Hall’s ride on Strava, here. Presumably many, many home-baked goods were consumed along the way.