Join the VeloNews Wednesday group ride on Zwift

Join us tomorrow — and every Wednesday — morning for a virtual group ride.

Remember when we used to do group rides outside? That was a thing — riding together for the challenge and the camaraderie and the conversation. Remember?

Let’s keep that going online. Join me and the VeloNews crew on Zwift every Wednesday for an hour, starting at 9:30 a.m. MT / 11:30 a.m. ET.

If you’re on Zwift, you can join here, or look for the VeloNews Wednesday Group Ride in your Zwift Companion App.

On Sunday we streamed the Yorkshire Grand Prix, a pro/am Zwift Classics women’s race featuring several pro teams. Megan Rathwell went clear for the second half of the race, holding an impressive 5.6 watts per kilo for 20 minutes. Ouch!

In sharp contrast to that effort, this first Wednesday Group Ride tomorrow is an all-levels ride, where the game keeps us riding together no matter your power output, so long as you’re pedaling. You can cruise at just a single watt per kilo, if you like!

I’ve been riding Zwift since it launched in 2014. Options for hardware and communication have exploded since then, but in terms of gear, riding together inside isn’t too dissimilar from riding together outside: It doesn’t really matter what gear you have, just get your butt on a bike and show up.

Hope to see you tomorrow.