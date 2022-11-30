It’s giving season — support grassroots cycling

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

In spring of this year, our parent company, Outside, Inc. launched Find Your Good and partnered with 14 nonprofit organizations that share our mission to get everyone outside in support of a healthy planet. We’re hoping to raise $2,500 for our two partners in cycling, each working to bring the joys and health benefits of riding bikes to more communities. We need your help!

Bahati Foundation

Providing inner-city youth access to cycling, with the resources and support to foster success on and off the bike

The goal: New cycling helmets for 60 kids. Every $40 donated to Bahati Foundation will put a high-quality helmet on a new rider’s head.

Grow Cycling

Promoting education, access, and opportunities that increase diversity, inclusion, and belonging in cycling

The goal: $2500. This will cover the costs of building almost 65 feet of Grow Cycling’s new Los Angeles pumptrack, which will provide access to safe and healthy cycling activities for thousands of local residents.

