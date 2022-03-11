Introducing the VeloNews Archive – 50 years of our magazines online

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

We are happy to announce the launch of the VeloNews Archive, a digital collection of every issue of the magazine dating back to the first one in 1972.

Hosted by the platform emagazine, the VeloNews Archive is best enjoyed on a desktop or laptop computer, but there is also a Mobile View format for your phone.

The magazines are organized by decade, and clickable by each cover.

Once inside an issue, the reader format offers a thumbnail view, a quick jump to the table of contents, and multiple ways to select pages from inside each issue — either by scrolling through or selecting a specific page.

VeloNews photo director Brad Kaminski worked for more than a year on this project, which we are happy to share with you today on the eve of the 50th anniversary of VeloNews. Our first issue was published March 13, 1972. The magazine began as Northeast Bicycle News, then later became Cyclenews, Velo-news, and finally VeloNews.

If you are a member of VeloNews or Outside+, please enjoy the VeloNews Archive right away. If you are not, we hope you will consider joining as we continue adding resources like this to the membership package.