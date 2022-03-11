Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Spring Forward Sale

30% off Outside+ membership. Unlock all members only articles.

Join Now

Culture

Introducing the VeloNews Archive – 50 years of our magazines online

VeloNews members and Outside+ members enjoy full access to every magazine we produced since 1972.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

We are happy to announce the launch of the VeloNews Archive, a digital collection of every issue of the magazine dating back to the first one in 1972.

Hosted by the platform emagazine, the VeloNews Archive is best enjoyed on a desktop or laptop computer, but there is also a Mobile View format for your phone.

The magazines are organized by decade, and clickable by each cover.

Once inside an issue, the reader format offers a thumbnail view, a quick jump to the table of contents, and multiple ways to select pages from inside each issue — either by scrolling through or selecting a specific page.

You can peruse each issue in multiple ways, including this thumbnail view. Clicking on a spread opens it in full width.

VeloNews photo director Brad Kaminski worked for more than a year on this project, which we are happy to share with you today on the eve of the 50th anniversary of VeloNews. Our first issue was published March 13, 1972. The magazine began as Northeast Bicycle News, then later became Cyclenews, Velo-news, and finally VeloNews.

If you are a member of VeloNews or Outside+, please enjoy the VeloNews Archive right away. If you are not, we hope you will consider joining as we continue adding resources like this to the membership package.

VeloNews began in 1972 as Northeast Bicycle News. Later it became Cyclenews, then Velo-news and then VeloNews.

The VeloNews Archive is organized by decade and by year. Once you have selected a year, you can browse by cover.

Stay On Topic

promo logo