Introducing the Bobby & Jens show, the newest VeloNews podcast

The cloistered world of professional cycling may look glamorous from the outside, but the reality is not nearly so posh. During race season, riders typically double up in small hotel rooms, spending weeks sharing smells, snores, complaints, and sometimes victories.

Such was the case for Bobby Julich and Jens Voigt at Team CSC, where they roomed and raced together as young professionals. In addition to twice winning the LuK Challenge, a two-man team time trial, the duo tells VeloNews, “we turned into an old married couple” with all of the affection, nitpicks, and sentence-finishing mind-meld that kind of relationship implies.

Fast forward to today, and both men have followed decorated racing careers with successful forays into coaching and media. In addition to his exploits on the bike — third overall in the 1998 Tour de France, second in the 2004 Olympic time trial — Julich is well-known to the VeloNews audience as the co-creator with Gus Morton of the Put Your Socks On podcast, the predecessor to Bobby & Jens.

Since retiring from racing, Julich has worked with some of the world’s top teams to develop athletes such as Chris Froome and Richie Porte, and built a thriving business coaching young cyclists.

Voigt, meanwhile, has become a familiar sight on television, dispensing his signature blend of insight and humor from the heart of races across Europe. He’s also a one-man media machine, having authored a book (Shut Up Legs: My Wild Ride On and Off the Bike), built a massive social following, and traveled the globe as an ambassador for Trek.

The first episode of Bobby & Jens drops on Tuesday, February 16, followed with a new episode every Friday. Next week’s guest is Marcel Kittel in one of his first interviews since leaving the sport. The show can be found on VeloNews.com and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Throughout the racing season, the show will feature conversations with newsmakers from the world of cycling, from podium finishers to emerging talents to leading coaches, trainers, and diverse up-and-comers.

Expect in-depth interviews informed by the pair’s decades of inside-the-peloton experience, but also expect the unexpected, as the ‘old married couple’ rekindles their unique chemistry.