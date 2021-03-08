Hello, and happy International Women’s Day!

This week at VeloNews, we’d like to turn your attention to the stories in women’s cycling — the race analyses, the rider profiles, the unique challenges that women who ride or work in cycling face regularly, and with those, their many accomplishments, too.

While the very existence of International Women’s Day may be puzzling for some of us (shouldn’t every day be women’s day?) as members of the cycling media we believe that women’s cycling deserves extra attention today and every day.

After all, look at what happened on Saturday, when fans raised over $30,000 for the top five finishers of a women’s WorldTour race after they got wind of the inequity in prize money.

Then, look at gravel races like SBT GRVL, Unbound, Rooted Vermont, and Rasputitsa — massively successful events with women at the helm.

Listen, to some of the most outspoken and action-oriented voices calling for more diversity and inclusion in cycling; they belong to women.

Watch, as our Olympic long teams prepare for Tokyo and take special note of our women, on the mountain bike and track.

Those stories are just the tip of the iceberg. Women cyclists are long-distance adventurers and leaders in the cycling industry. They are founding apparel companies and leading teams of engineers. They are coaching the next generation of riders.

In the summer of 2019, I got my first assignment for VeloNews: to go to Unbound Gravel (then-Dirty Kanza) and write about what the race experience was like for women. I chafed. Why not go and just try and finish the thing, and write about that?

But, when I came home from Emporia, Kansas that hot summer weekend, I realized: there was something unique about the race experience for women, from our paltry numbers at the start line to the oversized congratulations we got just for finishing. So, hell, I thought. This is a Big Deal.

Women’s cycling is something to acknowledge — and normalize — every day. But, it’s also something to celebrate in a major way.

Happy International Women’s Day.