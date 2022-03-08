Become a Member

Happy International Women’s Day… all week long!

Celebrating the stories in women's cycling, today and every day.

Hello, and Happy International Women’s Day!

This week at VeloNews, we’d like to turn your attention to the stories in women’s cycling — the races, the rider profiles, the calls for change, and the victories already won. Please follow along for these storylines and more as we focus on women in the sport.

A preview of what’s to come on VeloNews during International Women’s Week:

Sadhbh O’Shea reports on how maternity leave is changing the face of women’s cycling and checks in with Canyon-SRAM pro Kasia Niewiadoma who says that women’s cycling needs more U23 events.

Guest columnist Matilda Price brings up a very good point — if mountain biking has equal TV coverage, pay, and courses, can’t road cycling have those things, too?

From the dirt, I catch up with ultra-endurance cyclist Lael Wilcox to discuss how she’s achieved her dream of racing and promoting women-focused projects. Then, we learn about the Dusty Bandita, the world’s first all-women’s gravel race.

We hear from a chorus of voices from within women’s racing — Alison Tetrick shares her past and present relationship with cycling via a love letter, Kate Courtney reflects on Lea Davison‘s friendship and career, and Audrey Cordon Ragot chimes in about the upcoming women’s Tour de France.

Women’s cycling is something to acknowledge — and normalize — every day. But, it’s also something to celebrate in a major way.

Happy International Women’s Day.

