Happy International Women’s Day… all week long!

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Hello, and Happy International Women’s Day!

This week at VeloNews, we’d like to turn your attention to the stories in women’s cycling — the races, the rider profiles, the calls for change, and the victories already won. Please follow along for these storylines and more as we focus on women in the sport.

A preview of what’s to come on VeloNews during International Women’s Week:

Sadhbh O’Shea reports on how maternity leave is changing the face of women’s cycling and checks in with Canyon-SRAM pro Kasia Niewiadoma who says that women’s cycling needs more U23 events.

Guest columnist Matilda Price brings up a very good point — if mountain biking has equal TV coverage, pay, and courses, can’t road cycling have those things, too?

From the dirt, I catch up with ultra-endurance cyclist Lael Wilcox to discuss how she’s achieved her dream of racing and promoting women-focused projects. Then, we learn about the Dusty Bandita, the world’s first all-women’s gravel race.

We hear from a chorus of voices from within women’s racing — Alison Tetrick shares her past and present relationship with cycling via a love letter, Kate Courtney reflects on Lea Davison‘s friendship and career, and Audrey Cordon Ragot chimes in about the upcoming women’s Tour de France.

Women’s cycling is something to acknowledge — and normalize — every day. But, it’s also something to celebrate in a major way.

Happy International Women’s Day.