French rider Henry Anglade dies at 89

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

French rider Henry Anglade, who raced against some of the sport’s top names in the 1950s and 1960s, died last week. He was 89.

Anglade was born in 1933, and raced from 1957 to 1967 for such teams as Liberia, Pelforth-Sauvage and Mercier-BP. He died in a hospital in Lyon on November 10, reported L’Equipe.

Anglade raced 10 editions of the Tour de France, finishing second behind Federico Bahamontes in 1959. French riders reportedly raced against Anglade, who was seen as a growing threat, and allowed Bahamontes to take the victory.

Nicknamed Napoléon for his combative nature, he also wore the yellow jersey for two days in 1960 and finished eighth overall. He was twice more fourth in 1964 and 1965, respectively.

A two-time French national champion, his top victory came with the overall at the Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré in 1959. His career ended following a back injury.

In retirement, he worked in several fields, and briefly managed a pro team in the 1970s.

He took up the artisan trade of stained-glass, and created a window in the so-called cycling chapel at the Notre Dame des Cyclistes at Labastide-d’Armagnac.