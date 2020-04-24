Day in the life: Rose Grant

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought professional cycling to a halt. In the coming weeks we will be reaching out to pro riders and other personalities from the sport to understand how their lives are continuing amidst the shutdown.

Like many parents across the country, Rose Grant has become acquainted with homeschooling during the COVID-19 shutdown. Grant, the reigning champion of the Leadville 100 MTB, is also mother to a seven-year-old daughter, Layla. Like millions of kids across the country, Layla is now home from school during the shutdown. These days Grant balances her time with Layla and her husband, Nelson, with her riding and indoor training.

Location: Columbia Falls, MT

What are the current regulations for where you live about going outside?

Thankfully we live in a land of wide-open spaces and Big Sky, and have been encouraged to recreate outside in a safe manner. As the weather is changing to warmer days, spending time outdoors has been a saving grace.

What races were you planning to do have been canceled or postponed?

Starting with Cactus Cup, Vail Lake Pro XCT, Bonelli Park Pro XCT last month, then Sea Otter Classic, Whiskey Off-Road in April, and the Belgian Waffle Ride San Diego in May. Some events in May and June have not officially been canceled or postponed yet, but I would be surprised if they take place.

What are you doing today?

Like my typical day, currently, the morning is relaxed. No alarm clocks, a late-ish breakfast, ranging from hot steel cuts to a fresh loaf of banana bread. Then it’s homeschool time with Layla. We spend 2-3 hours completing her work. After lunch, I head out for my training ride, while Layla hangs out with her dad or my mom. Trails here at home are just drying up a bit better, so today I’m going to mountain bike — a Pivot Les SL — for my first MTB ride of the spring. Following my ride, it’s usually time to clean up and prepare dinner. Of course, other chores and tasks are getting completed between the cracks, but that is the gist.

Are you doing workouts? If so, what specifically?

I have continued with my training plan. I found that with the uncertainty of goals, I still enjoy the training and having structure. I am in a bonus base-build currently where I spend a lot of time in the tempo zone on flat or rolling terrain. Mixed into these rides are harder endurance rides, and a little VO 2 work every week. Additionally, I see this time as being an opportunity to focus on more strength work which I am doing at home.

What indoor gear are you using?

I do still spend time training indoors when necessary. The Feedback Omnium Trainer has been my go-to; however, I recently received a KICKR from Wahoo that I’m looking forward to adding to my indoor training tools. In addition, I have been doing Kate Courtney’s Ever Athlete strength routines posted on Instagram. I find they are very effective, easy to follow, quick to complete, and take basic equipment that I have at home such as a yoga matt, Bosu ball, gym ball, medicine ball, tennis balls, bands, hand weights, and the like.

What is your motivation to train right now?

I simply function better, it’s what my body is used to and needs to a degree to feel my best. Aside from any races, my motto has been that I’m training for life. I want to know that when the time comes to race again, the work has been done. With this, I’m also trying to embrace more flexibility to complement family life where needed.

How are you communicating with friends and family?

We have had friends and family over to our house for outdoor barbecues and bonfires. We have even snuck away with friends to camp on public land. Everyone respects each other’s personal space and staying outside feels like a safe and reasonable option. Additionally, getting together with friends for walks and bike rides with the kids has been other ways to incorporate seeing friends here and there, while staying outdoors. I am taking necessary precautions, but at the same time, not getting crazy about quarantining.

Have you received any helpful advice?

As I have matured and navigated life, one thing that I have learned is that life is often a balancing act of fighting and surrendering. Surrendering is just as important in its season as fighting is in its season. No particular path can be forced to happen, we work with what we have within our control and make educated decisions to accomplished goals, but there is huge surrender required when life turns unexpected corners; and it is here that if we don’t surrender we only fight against ourselves. Learning to surrender comes with huge amounts of grace that must be given, permission to be gentle, and time to be still.

When do you think you’ll race again?

I don’t actually know. Realistically, I would say September; but will hope for it to be sooner.