Cycling industry amplifies ‘Black Lives Matter’ message
Bike brands and riders have taken to social media to express their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and their support of racial equality in the wake of George Floyd's death.
On May 25, an unarmed African American man named George Floyd died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protests against racism and police brutality have erupted around the United States and the world, as Floyd’s case is not an isolated incident. In recent days, various bike industry brands and athletes have taken to social media to express their support of Floyd’s case, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the sentiment that racial injustice is unacceptable.
Here are a few examples:
Bicycles should represent freedom. If all people can’t travel the streets safely without fear of discrimination and violence that freedom means nothing. SRAM believes in inclusivity. What happened to George Floyd was a horrible and tragic injustice. We know we need to do more. We will be reflecting, listening and learning. We will look for ways to do better in our personal communities, with the cycling community and with the largest part of the population that is yet to become a cyclist. #blacklivesmatter art by @notchas
We care deeply about this country and are saddened by the unspeakable tragedy of the murder of George Floyd. There is a growing gap in equality and opportunity in our country that needs to be addressed. It is my belief that we need big changes and those changes start with ideas. I’ve written a blog that suggests a few simple, bold solutions to begin to address the equality gap and curb the racism that has plagued this country. I hope that these ideas spark some long overdue conversations. Link in bio. – Trek President, John Burke
We believe in change. We believe the racial injustice Black Americans face every day can and must change. And we believe the inequities dividing us all can change. But change doesn't happen by itself. Clif Bar & Company stands with the people and organizations who are fighting to ensure that Black Americans are treated with dignity, respect, and equality. Today, we are donating $100,000 to @colorofchange and our longtime partner the African People’s Education and Defense Fund (link in bio). Because change can't stand still. #blacklivesmatter
For those who can’t go out because disability, illness, immune compromised, fear, or because of family duties and protection from corona virus, there are things you can do like donate, create a community check in and block protection plan, check on your friends, share information, educate your family/friends and center #blacklivesmatter in those conversations and importantly : call and write emails to your mayor to defund and divest in police enforcement. THIS IS ON THEM. They need social pressure to make changes and have the power to keep police out the streets. There are many ways to be supportive, check our stories. . FYI: we got notice that Minnesota Freedom fund who is a white led org has raised 20mil and is asking that donations go to Black led orgs like @reclaimtheblock and go fund me accounts for victims of police brutality. . We are coming up with a template for you to write those emails to your planning and transportation agencies to divest in police enforcement in their Safe Streets and Vision Zero plans. Accountability and solidarity from the institutions who benefit from the systems of white supremacy and who have enforced it need to be held accountable too. . Still waiting on cycling and outdoor brands to take action, not a performative stance. Hold a raffle to donate money or donate bikes, supplies, or masks you got brownie points for pivoting to during a different type of crises. This is on you too. We hear your silence and will be holding you accountable too. . Solidarity 🌹 . Image via @strikingstick • #blacklivesmatter #selfcareisresistance #cyclistazine #cycling #racialjustice #bikingdiversity #blm #BipocsOfCycling
Cycling has a problem with race. For decades, cycling has been a walled garden of exclusion, from the community to the lack of representation to the marketing—you name it. We’re owning that we’ve been part of that problem, and with the utmost humility, we’re acknowledging that we need to work harder at being part of its solution. We aren’t looking for plaudits, and we’re not here to signal our outrage. As human beings, like yourselves, we’re deeply hurt and saddened, and we’re declaring our commitment to learning and progressing this sport and culture forward to where it deserves to be. We don’t have all the answers, we don’t even know all the problems, but we’re listening today and acting in tandem with you tomorrow. Tell us how we can be better…we’re listening. This is just an acknowledgement, not the work. Together We Win. #blacklivesmatter
The tenth WTF Guiding Principle states, “Make Space and Step Back: Make intentional space for people of color, indigenous and trans people.” ❤️ . As bike shops and cycling brands see record sales during the pandemic, we need to remember that riding a bike is NOT a great equalizer. As long as we live in a society of white supremacy, then being Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Trans, and/or Queer will never be separate from being a cyclist. As cyclists and outdoor recreationalist, we must make intentional spaces and step back for BIPOC and trans people. What are some concrete steps we, as the cycling community, can take to actualize this Guiding Principle? 🖤 . If you are a cycling company, bike shop, event, or non-profit in the cycling industry, then commit to the Cycling Industry Pledge. CIP clearly lists four actions that you can take to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the cycling community. By signing CIP your company also agrees to upholding the WTF Guiding Principles. 🧡 . For those who already signed CIP, what are you doing right now? Are you speaking up against white supremacy? Are you working on any of the four actions we outlined? We will be checking in with the companies that signed the pledge on this. Or if you are an individual who wants to see your favorite brand take the Cycling Industry Pledge, urge them to sign – we need accountability and action from companies right now. 💜 . And for everyone, you can follow our WTF Guiding Principles and look up the resources listed on our website. We include info on allyship, consulting, DEI groups in the outdoors, and IG accounts like @cyclista_zine @outdoorafro @melaninbasecamp @nativesoutdoors @pedal2thepeople and more. 💛 . We understand that this is not the complete answer. Still, we believe these are concrete steps toward forming more accountability in the cycling community. 🌹 . #tonymcdade #justiceforahmaud #justiceforgeorge #justiceforbreonna #blacklivesmatter #saytheirnames
We have a duty to speak out against racial injustice and to call for attention and action. Our team is grieving for George Floyd and countless others before him. We are marching for justice, cleaning up and protecting the neighborhoods we call home, as well as donating time, money, and supplies throughout the Twin Cities. Many of us are seeing racism through a new lens and it is driving us to commit to change and action. We have a responsibility to advocate for, respect, and help elevate people who are underrepresented. The real work is ahead of us, and we are forming a plan to make a larger impact to address systemic racism. Black Lives Matter. We know we haven’t served all of you. We will do better. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd
Silence is agreement. Keep showing us who you are and we’ll remember. I’ve been in more than one terrifying racist situation that I wasn’t sure if it would end in my death or the death of the Black folks with me. Luckily that was not the case, but if it was, would you care? Would you still be silent? Would you be too scared to call it racism? Would you look into my past and try to figure out if I lived a life of crime? If I was intoxicated? If I was resisting? Would you justify my murder to make yourself feel better? I’m calling out the bike industry. Black folks have been protesting for at least 3 days now, long enough for you to have had your marketing meetings and come up with a plan on how you can show your support. Vague statements acknowledging that silence is not okay is not enough. Call racism by its name. Tell us you think Black Lives Matter. Tell us what actions you plan to take to better support Black folks. If you can’t show your support, then I know where you stand, and I know that your silence lets me know that protecting Black Lives are not worth your efforts. Full post and resources at aquickbrownfox.com #AQuickBrownFox #RepresentationMatters #BlackLivesMatter #DefundThePolice #Silence