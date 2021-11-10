Chris Froome on hyperbaric therapy, being in Israel, and his investment in cycling companies

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome joined his Israel Start-Up Nation teammates for a weeklong camp in Israel to bond, visit historical sites, and connect with Israeli cycling fans.

VeloNews European Senior Editor Andrew Hood spent the week with the team, and on this podcast he talks with Froome about his experience with technology for performance, recovery, and personal investment.

Israeli-Canadian billionaire and philanthropist Sylvain Adams is the team owner of Israel Start-Up Nation, and he orchestrated the riders’ visits to places like the Wailing Wall, the Holocaust Museum, the Dead Sea, and a hospital that is using hyperbaric oxygen chambers.

“We have had a few physical sessions like running and riding, which is good for bonding. And we are getting to know the country, which is bringing us together,” Froome said.

“Being part of Team Sky previously, a big goal for team was to inspire the British public, and have an impact on grassroots cycling,” Froome said. “Sylvan has got a very similar vision for ISN for us to have a similar impact on the Israeli public, and the next up and coming generation of Israeli cycling.”

On one ride, the team met up with a bunch of fans on the road, and the size of the crowd was startling, Froome said.

“That day we got out to meet all the fans, that was just mental,” he said. “I didn’t expect so many bike enthusiasts here in Israel, but there are just masses of them.”

Froome also talks about his experience using a hyperbaric chamber for recovery from his big crash. He said he was spending as much as four hours a day in a chamber at home, which simulated being 10-15m below sea level.

“It was a big part of my rehab, so it was fascinating to see it [in an Israeli hospital] for therapeutic use and sports performance,” he said.

Lastly, Froome talks with Hood about his investments in Hammerhead, Super Sapiens, and Factor.

“I love my equipment, I love my tech,” he said.