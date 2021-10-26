Castelli Ride with Reggie aims to set Zwift world record with HBCU fundraiser

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Retired NBA star and dedicated cyclist Reggie Miller wants 20,000 riders to join him.

The Ride With Reggie Zwift event on November 6 is dedicated to raising awareness of and funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) by setting a world record for the most riders on the Zwift platform on a single ride.

“All my life, I’ve had to overcome obstacles, continually proving myself to others, from playing basketball in the backyard to playing in the NBA,” Miller said. “I’ve changed the arena, trading court for road, uniform for kit, but I pedal with intent…to prove I again belong, for self-improvement, for self-reflection, and to make this sport I now love more welcoming and more inclusive.”

One of Miller’s partners, Castelli, created a special line of cycling kits that can be purchased from the Castelli website. The same virtual kit will be made available in-game for all finishers.

Castelli is also asking all participants to donate two dollars through USA Cycling to HBCU Programs.

Reggie Miller has the lofty goal of setting a world record for most simultaneous Zwifters in a single ride. (Photo: Castelli)

Participants will take on three loops of the Richmond UCI World Championships route in Zwift (30.3 miles with 1,398 feet of elevation), which should take about ninety minutes at a conversational pace.

Miller has lined up a few special guest riders for the event and will publicize names closer to the event date.

The ride start time is Saturday, November 6, 7 a.m. PDT/10 a.m. EDT/2 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. CEST.

Giveaways are also part of the Ride with Reggie event, and Castelli, Moots, ENVE, Fizik, Kask, Koo, and Wahoo have donated prizes. You can enter the Ride with Reggie prize drawing on the Castelli website. Winners will be announced during the week following the ride.