Canyon Bicycles raffles Ultimate CF SLX to benefit HBCU cycling team

Canyon Bicycles is raffling an Ultimate CF SLX to raise money for the Saint Augustine’s University cycling team, the country’s first Historically Black College or University (HBCU) cycling team. This is the same bike used by pros on teams Movistar, Alpecin-Fenix, and Canyon-SRAM Racing.

Raffle chances are $20 each and can be purchased from the SAU cycling team website. There is no limit to the number of chances that can be purchased.

St. Augustine’s Cycling Team will benefit from the Canyon Ultimate CF SLX being auctioned. Photo: Joshua Steadman/@steadyfilm

The bike being raffled will have custom finishing in SAU team colors, and will be emblazoned with a quote from legendary Black cycling champion Major Taylor: “In a word, I was a pioneer and therefore had to blaze my own trail.”

Related:

In April 2020, Saint Augustine’s University launched the first HBCU cycling team in the country. The squad is approved and registered by USA Cycling to compete in the collegiate club Atlantic division against other schools in the Southeast, and the team is coached by professors Umar Muhammad and Dr. Mark Janas, both of whom teach sport management courses at Saint Augustine’s University.

“Canyon continues to demonstrate its commitment to increasing diversity in collegiate cycling,” Dr. Janas said. “We greatly appreciate all of the company’s efforts to support the SAU team. Our plan is to pay it forward and hopefully inspire teams at other HBCUs to launch.”

In conjunction with SAU, Canyon produced a video series documenting the team’s development.