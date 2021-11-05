Bobby & Jens: Thor Hushovd

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Few people live up to their name more than Thor Hushovd. The Norwegian cyclist with a sprinter’s physique and the look of someone who rode on a Viking longship rather than a bike, was a force to be reckoned with over the course of his 15-year professional cycling career.

In that time, he won the world championships on the road, collected 10 individual Tour de France stage wins and two green jersey points classifications wins, along with stage victories in the other two grand tours.

He never let success go to his head, though. “You cast such a positive vibe over the team,” said Bobby & Jens co-host Bobby Julich, who rode with Thor at Crédit Agricole in the early 2000s along with the show’s other co-host Jens Voigt. “I don’t think that there’s anybody that could say anything negative about you.”

Having ridden for the same team at the Tour de France, Bobby and Jens have plenty to talk about with the three-time Norwegian national champion, as well as some insightful questions because of their familiarity. There’s no shortage of racing experiences for the three to discuss.

In this episode, Thor takes us through his life in cycling, from getting started on a borrowed bike at age 9 to running businesses on the side when he was trying to make it as a pro — including a stint as a nightclub owner. He also discusses the mindset and approach to training that helped him stay at a high level for over a decade in the pro ranks. And in retirement, Thor has stayed busy. He talks about his favorite ways to stay fit off the bike.

