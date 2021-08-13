Bobby & Jens: Tejay van Garderen

Bobby Julich and Jens Voigt catch up with recent retiree Tejay van Garderen as he prepares for the Vuelta a España in his new role as apprentice sport director for EF Education-Nippo.

Van Garderen, 33, enjoyed an illustrious career that included a Giro d’Italia stage win, two fifth-place finishes at the Tour de France, and two victories at the U.S. Pro Challenge.

“I feel like it’s time. I’m okay. I’m ready,” van Garderen said when he confirmed his retirement in June. “I’m extremely proud of everything I accomplished in my career. I know personally how hard I worked to achieve what I’ve achieved, and I know what level I was able to hit. Results aside, I know that I got the best out of myself.”

Van Garderen talks to Bobby and Jens about his favorite moments from his racing career and the moment he knew it was time to hang up his cleats.

