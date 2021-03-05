Bobby & Jens: Taylor Phinney opens up about art, ambition, and retirement

Taylor Phinney speaks!

It’s been more than a year since Phinney shocked U.S. cycling fans by announcing his retirement following the 2019 season at the age of 29. Phinney is one of the most accomplished U.S. riders ever, with world titles on the track and road. And his entry into the sport almost 15 years ago marked a generational shift in U.S. cycling

Phinney, of course, is American cycling royalty, the son of Olympic medal-winning parents Connie Carpenter-Phinney and Davis Phinney. Though he grew up mountain biking and wanting to be “the gap-toothed Ronaldo,” the Boulder-born phenom seemed destined to chase gold on the track, time trial, and road.

Also read:

In this rare and revealing conversation with Bobby and Jens, Phinney talks about his upbringing in Colorado and Italy; the challenges of training as a junior (namely, finding time to lose your virginity); highlights from the Giro d’Italia to the cobbled classics to the Olympics; his horrific crash at U.S. Nationals in 2014 (“I was laying under the guardrail, afraid to look at my leg”); and the joys of living a quiet and creative life out of the spotlight.

Along the way, you’ll hear about Phinney’s new junior team, his renewed passion for shredding singletrack, and life in Spain with Canyon-SRAM pro and partner Kasia Niewiadoma. You’ll also get a chance to participate in Bobby and Jens’ weekly #ShutUpLegs contest.

“Bobby & Jens” is a new podcast from VeloNews starring former pros Bobby Julich and Jens Voigt, and featuring conversations with top athletes, coaches, emerging stars, and other newsmakers from the wide world of cycling. A new episode drops every Friday—next week, we welcome Mari Holden. Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts.

Send your questions and “Shut Up, Legs!” votes to BobbyandJens@VeloNews.com or on Twitter (@bobbyandjens) or on Instagram (@bobbyandjens).