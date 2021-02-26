Bobby & Jens: Super-agent João Correia pulls back the curtain on pro cycling’s business side

The history of cycling is littered with promising young stars who’ve been chewed up and spit out by the cruel machinery of prove-it-or-lose-it management. In this week’s episode of VeloNews’ newest podcast, co-hosts Bobby Julich and Jens Voigt speak with an agent who’s setting a new standard for nurturing talent with patience and a holistic approach that’s not just about immediate results.

Co-founder of the rider agency Corso, João Correia came to this business after a circuitous corporate journey. After a decade working as an advertising sales executive for various fashion magazines — and then working as Bicycling magazine — Correia jumped at an opportunity to ride professionally for several years with the Cervelo Test Team. Joining the peloton at a relatively ripe age gave him a unique perspective on talent development that informed the management approach he’s created with Corso partner Ken Sommer—one that’s led to one of the most exciting stables of riders on the European scene.

Also read:

Among the athletes Correia talks shop on are 2020 Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart, 2020 Giro d’Italia revelation João Almeida, 2019 world champion Mads Pedersen, and classics ace Michael Valgren. He also pokes fun at our very own Jens Voigt, who joined Corso after retiring.

Today also features two big reveals: Corso’s new initiative in women’s pro cycling, and this week’s “Shut Up, Legs!” award nominees. Tune in to get the 411 on both.

Bobby & Jens is a new podcast from VeloNews starring former pros Bobby Julich and Jens Voigt, and featuring conversations with top athletes, coaches, emerging stars, and other newsmakers from the wide world of cycling. A new episode drops every Friday—next week, we welcome Taylor Phinney. Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts.

Send your questions and “Shut Up, Legs!” votes to BobbyandJens@VeloNews.com or, Tweet them at @bobbyandjens.