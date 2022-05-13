Bobby & Jens: Rohan Dennis talks time trialing

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

He’s a two-time time trial world champion, a stage winner in every grand tour, and one of the strongest people you’ll ever see on a bike. This week Rohan Dennis joins Bobby & Jens.

On the surface, time trialing is an easy discipline to understand: be the fastest and you win. But like almost anything with a simple underlying premise, actually doing it is anything but easy. The current Australian national TT champion has plenty of tips to offer up, as well as his superstitions on the bike.

Also listen to:

Time trialing is easily the most tech-focused discipline of road racing. Dennis discusses adjusting to new equipment when changing from team to team, though he’s quick to point out that equipment isn’t the most important thing to get right on a new bike.

And co-host Bobby Julich, something of a TT specialist himself with an Olympic medal to prove it, has his own insights to add, making this an interesting conversation for anyone who wants to know more nitty-gritty details about the race of truth.

Of course, Dennis’ is fast on regular stages too, and has won some stage races in his day. Learn how he paces his efforts and recovers from days when he goes extra deep.

Dennis has also been on a few teams in his career. He talks about his times at BMC, Ineos, and Jumbo-Visma, and the differences between each team.

Finally, Jens wants to know what Dennis’ plans are for another go at the hour world record, which Jens once held. “It is a huge commitment,” says Dennis. Is he up for giving it another go?

Listen to this week’s episode for the full discussion.

“Bobby & Jens” is a weekly VeloNews podcast. It stars former pros Bobby Julich and Jens Voigt and features conversations with top athletes, coaches, emerging stars, and other newsmakers from the wide world of cycling. Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts.

Send your questions to BobbyandJens@VeloNews.com or Tweet @bobbyandjens.