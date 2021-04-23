Bobby & Jens podcast: George Hincapie

On this week’s edition of our newest podcast, co-hosts Bobby Julich and Jens Voigt welcome Julich’s neighbor George Hincapie, assembling a trio with a whopping collection of 43 Tour de France starts between them.

Hincapie dropped in after recording an episode of “The Move,” his own podcast in partnership with Lance Armstrong, and covers a lot of ground in a conversation that dives deep into the time machine of American racing. With Julich, he recalls their first meeting as nervous juniors way back in the late 1980s, where he towered over the shorter but older Julich and became fast friends.

Fast-forward to his Grand Tour days, where Hincapie shares behind-the-scenes memories of the work required to stay in top form through constant training, recovery, and dieting; what it was like to serve as a domestique at the Tour de France; and how much he enjoyed slipping the leash to compete with the likes of Tom Boonen in his beloved classics. He also touches on a topic close to Jens’s heart: the mental strength required to power through pain when every muscle is screaming for relief.

You’ll also hear about Hincapie’s life after racing, which is a busy mix of parenting and business, and the emerging cycling mecca that is Greenville, South Carolina. Greenville, of course, is the site of the Hincapie Gran Fondo, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in October (and still has spots open).

More good reading:

George Hincapie leads the peloton into Paris

Today’s episode also features analysis of a busy week of racing in the Alps and Ardennes, plus the winner of this week’s “Shut Up, Legs!” winner (and your chance to vote on next week’s contenders).

“Bobby & Jens” is a weekly podcast from VeloNews starring former pros Bobby Julich and Jens Voigt, and featuring conversations with top athletes, coaches, emerging stars, and other newsmakers from the wide world of cycling. A new episode drops every Friday. Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts.

Send your questions and “Shut Up, Legs!” votes to BobbyandJens@VeloNews.com or @bobbyandjens.