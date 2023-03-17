Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews Culture
Culture

Bobby & Jens: Nicholas Roche’s new chapter

The retired Irish road cyclist calls in from an Arizona truck stop to talk about his new gravel racing life.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

After spending 17 years at the top level of road cycling, Nicholas Roche isn’t done with the bike. Far from it. He’s caught the gravel bug and has 22 races lined up in 2023 around the world.

This week he found some time in between driving between American gravel races to pull over at an Arizona truck stop and call in to Bobby & Jens.

Also read: Bobby & Jens: Kasia Niewiadoma 

The discussion is wide ranging this week. From his time on Dancing with the Stars, to what he began to dislike about his pro road career and what has changed in his new stage of racing to rekindle the love of cycling. He even touches on briefly representing France, and his relationship with his cousin Dan Martin, who had quite a career himself. 

Listen to the episode for the full discussion.

Stay On Topic

One Way South

The Specialized Team embarks on a three-day bike-camping trip through California.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer
Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Inside a pre-race meeting with Trek-Segafredo