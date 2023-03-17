Bobby & Jens: Nicholas Roche’s new chapter

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

After spending 17 years at the top level of road cycling, Nicholas Roche isn’t done with the bike. Far from it. He’s caught the gravel bug and has 22 races lined up in 2023 around the world.

This week he found some time in between driving between American gravel races to pull over at an Arizona truck stop and call in to Bobby & Jens.

The discussion is wide ranging this week. From his time on Dancing with the Stars, to what he began to dislike about his pro road career and what has changed in his new stage of racing to rekindle the love of cycling. He even touches on briefly representing France, and his relationship with his cousin Dan Martin, who had quite a career himself.

Listen to the episode for the full discussion.