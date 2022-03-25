Bobby & Jens: Matteo Jorgenson

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

American cycling goes through ups and downs in terms of representation within the European peloton. Currently, there’s a new wave of talent forming, with a handful of super talented young Americans on teams across the WorldTour, including today’s guest, Matteo Jorgenson.

The 22-year-old joined the show fresh off of Paris-Nice. He filled us in on the big week in France, as well as the downsides, including a lingering injury he’s been nursing.

Nice also happens to be Matteo’s home base. Co-host Bobby Julich asked Matteo about living there, which served as his home as well during his professional years. Matteo has many reasons for picking Nice ahead of the other common, pro home ground of Girona, not least of which is that he finds the riding to be way better. “You can do a different routes for months on end.”

Later, he took us through his early years of racing as a junior in Europe. “I was a pretty average junior,” he admits. Though it doesn’t help when you’re up against riders like Tadej Pogačar and Marc Hirschi who already have things dialed in. Luckily, he managed to find his way eventually and break through. Find out why he thinks that finding his form later on has benefited him in his pro years.

Now in his third year with Movistar, he’s still figuring things out. He discussed discovering what kind of rider he is, especially with his body undergoing a large growth spurt in the last couple years, shifting his prospects away from being a pure climber. It’s a bit of a mystery still as to what he’ll turn out to be best at. “You have basically every opportunity,” says Bobby of Matteo’s potential.

Later, he discussed being part of the up and coming crop of American riders. “I think we have a solid group here,” he said. And talks about the pathway to becoming a pro as an American cyclist and mentoring younger riders trying to follow in his footsteps.

Listen to this week’s episode for the full discussion.

