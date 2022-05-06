Bobby & Jens: Kaysee Armstrong is always up for an adventure

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

A few weeks prior to this podcast Bobby Julich did his first mountain bike stage race at the seasoned age of 50, he was getting passed. A lot. And while that was a humbling experience, especially for someone who has an Olympic medal in cycling, that’s also how he came to meet this week’s guest on Bobby & Jens: Kaysee Armstrong.

A competitive cheerleader growing up, Armstrong found cycling in college, and since then has grown into a force to be reckoned with on the Liv Factory Team.

Armstrong took us inside her world of stage racing, adventure riding, and most recently bikepacking, and traded notes with Bobby and co-host Jens Voigt on being a road racer versus a mountain biker, and the completely different worlds of those disciplines.

The discussion turned to what it’s like being a beginner, which Bobby very much is when it comes to mountain biking. Luckily for Bobby, Armstrong’s time spent teaching mountain biking to kids came in handy to offer him a couple of tips about off-road riding and growing beyond the white-knuckling phase. “I love learning new things,” says Armstrong.

Cycling is far from the only thing going for Armstrong. She filled us in about her life away from the bike, where she’s on her way to becoming a CPA. “It’s a lot of fitting it all in,” she says of balancing her life.

Listen to this week’s episode for the full discussion.

“Bobby & Jens” is a weekly VeloNews podcast. It stars former pros Bobby Julich and Jens Voigt and features conversations with top athletes, coaches, emerging stars, and other newsmakers from the wide world of cycling. Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts.

