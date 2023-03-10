Bobby & Jens: Kasia Niewiadoma 

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Even at the prime age of 28, Polish cyclist Kasia Niewiadoma can feel like the old guard of the pro peloton, both because of how long she has been putting up impressive results, and because of the rapidly changing landscape of women’s professional cycling. This week, she took a break from her classics campaign to join Bobby & Jens.

Niewiadoma joins us after recuperating from the start of her classics campaign. Despite being a natural born climber, she “loves classics,” especially for the many opportunities the one-day races afford all spring long. And though she hasn’t yet gotten a result this season, she’s looking forward to the next opportunity.

When stage racing rolls around, she’s just as liable to be at the pointy end of the race. She talks about participating in the first Tour de France Femmes last summer, where she finished third overall. Find out why she thinks the stage lengths in the women’s races tend to create more exciting racing.

And she’s been in women’s pro cycling for many years, seeing its incredible rise and increased professionalization over the last few seasons. Hear her thoughts on what could help take the sport to the next level.

Co-host Jens Voigt also drops things back to learn about Niewiadoma’s start in cycling, and later her partner Taylor Phinney, the former American WorldTour pro, makes a cameo appearance.

Listen in for the full discussion with Kasia Niewiadoma!