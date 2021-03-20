Bobby & Jens: Juan Antonio Flecha on racing hard, making Jens vomit, and choosing a cobbles dream team

Death, taxes, and Juan Antonio Flecha. From 2000 to 2013, few things were more dependable than the sight of the dashing Argentine-born pro in the lead pack near the end of spring’s cobbled classics. Among his many memorable results, Flecha can count eight top-ten finishes at Paris-Roubaix during his 2000-2013 racing career.

In this week’s episode of the “Bobby & Jens” podcast, Flecha shares the secrets of his success as the rare Spanish rider who gravitated to the northern classics. The conversation takes listeners behind the scenes of his time on a series of superteams, from Banesto to Fasso Bartolo to Rabobank to Sky. He shares stories of emulating Miguel Indurain, finding his groove in Belgium, serving as a domestique on the Tour de France, and experiencing the heartbreak of close finishes won by icons like Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara.

Other highlights include:

The inside story of Paris-Nice 2005, in which Flecha inadvertently opened the door for Bobby to win the race by 8 seconds following a storming descent with Flecha and Cancellara on the penultimate stage.

A breakaway Flecha launched that left Jens vomiting in the gutter.

The origins of the famous Flecha celebration, a flourish that Julich describes as “the best victory salute on the planet, bar none”

A retirement full of surfing, gravel riding, parenting, and commentary for Eurosport

