Bobby & Jens: Johan Museeuw

Oftentimes, guests on Bobby & Jens were teammates of co-hosts Bobby Julich and Jens Voigt, or are current riders. This week, things change a little bit as they welcome a guest who was already a superstar of the pro peloton when the hosts were just starting their careers. The ‘Lion of Flanders’ himself, Johan Museeuw, joined the show.

Johan took us through his career, which turned out well beyond his wildest dreams. “I didn’t know as a junior and as an amateur that I would become a champion,” he recalled. Looking back on a career where he won three times each the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, on top of a number of other high profile victories like the world championships, it’s hard to believe he didn’t have at least an inkling of what was to come, but success isn’t guaranteed for anyone.

Though he would go on to be one of the greatest classics riders ever, he wasn’t always the leading man on his team. He discussed his time early in his career supporting Greg LeMond en route to a Tour de France victory.

Later in the show, he took us through some of the hardest parts of his career, and the things he learned through the difficulties, struggles, and injuries. He had more than his fair share of rough periods, like getting hit by a car before the Olympics and battling gangrene — which almost took his leg. But these moments also reminded him of the important things in life. Today, he’s focused on living his life to the fullest, especially after how many years he was on the road, almost nonstop, as a professional cyclist.

Of course, there were plenty of great days in his career as well, which he is quick to point out makes it difficult for him to choose his top moments. However, he was able to pinpoint a few.

And because spring is upon us and it’s time for cobbled racing, Johan took us through the classics and how things have changed from his time in the ’90s and early 2000s to today — from the race schedule to the tactics and strength of the peloton. And finally, Johan gave us his top tips for riding on the cobbles.

